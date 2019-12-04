  • 2 dead after driver running from police crashes head-on at Atlanta intersection

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - A busy southwest Atlanta intersection has been shut down after a deadly wreck Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Lee Street where she said she sees at least 25 Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers investigating.

    Police said they attempted to pull over a car for a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and drove through an intersection, slamming head-on into another vehicle. Two people in the car that was hit were killed. 

    The collision caused a chain reaction crash with other cars at the intersection. Minor injuries were reported. 

