2 dead after driver running from police crashes head-on at Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - A busy southwest Atlanta intersection has been shut down after a deadly wreck Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Lee Street where she said she sees at least 25 Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers investigating.
Police said they attempted to pull over a car for a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and drove through an intersection, slamming head-on into another vehicle. Two people in the car that was hit were killed.
The collision caused a chain reaction crash with other cars at the intersection. Minor injuries were reported.
I'm at the scene of a terrible crash on Lee St & Campbellton Rd in Atlanta. Two people are dead & 5 cars are involved. Police say they tried to pull someone over, & when that driver took off & sped through the intersection, the driver caused this fatal wreck. Live reports NOW pic.twitter.com/O9lS4x61DN— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) December 4, 2019
Bad wreck on Lee St at the Dill/Campbellton Rd intersection in SW Atlanta. Avoid area. It'll be there a bit. Updates beginning on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/N0TSYGlC6L— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) December 4, 2019
