Driver of SUV killed in crash with school bus in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett Police are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and school bus.
The accident happened around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Pucketts Mill Road and Hamilton Mill Road. Channel 2's Tony Thomas learned the school bus was from Ivy Creek Elementary.
The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash, according to police.
No one on the bus was injured. Gwinnett County Schools told Thomas there were five special education kids along with the driver and a monitor on the bus.
Police said to expect delays in the area. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and noticed Hamilton Mill Road is closed between Cascade Fall Drive and Pucketts Mill Road.
We're sending a crew to the scene and will bring you live updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
[Download WSB-TV breaking news app here for updates]
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}