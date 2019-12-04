Lettuce at center of E-coli outbreak still on store shelves in Georgia

ATLANTA - Some shoppers are wondering why romaine lettuce grown in an area linked to an E-coli outbreak are still on store shelves here in Georgia.
So far, at least 67 people in the U.S. have gotten sick from the latest outbreak involving lettuce.
Channel 2's Carol Sbarge found out it didn't take long for her to find the lettuce you aren't supposed to eat at a metro store.
Sbarge found the lettuce that was harvested in Salinas, California. Investigators believe so far that is the source of the E-coli outbreak and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling people not to eat romaine from there.
