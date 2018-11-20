ATLANTA - U.S. consumers are being advised to not eat any romaine lettuce as the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention investigates an E. coli outbreak.
The advisory applies to all types of romaine lettuce, including hearts of romaine and salad mixes that use leaves of romaine lettuce.
“Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick,” the CDC said in a warning.
According to the CDC, restaurants should not serve romaine lettuce, either. All romaine should be avoided, the CDC said.
TRENDING STORIES:
According to the CDC alert, 32 people in 11 states have become sick from eating contaminated romaine. A total of 13 of those people have been hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported, the CDC said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}