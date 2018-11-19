Dozens of endangered chimpanzees used in lab tests find new home in Georgia

MORGANTON, Ga. - A Georgia sanctuary is an unlikely retirement home for former medical research chimpanzees.
Project Chimps is a 236-acre facility that is currently home to 49 chimps retired from a private medical research lab in Louisiana. They hope to home about 200 in the coming years.
“It's an intimate job working with chimps,” said chimp caregiver Anthony Denice. “It's also a little nerve-racking at first. They're noisy, they're loud, they're really, really smart.”
Project Chimps has gained some national attention from star supporters like Rachel Ray, Kat Von D and Judy Greer. The defunct gorilla sanctuary was purchased with help from the Humane Society of the United States.
“When you first meet a chimpanzee the first thing that will go through your head is man, this is remarkably human,” Denice said.
The medical research community faced years of criticism for lab tests involving chimps. In 2013 the National Institutes of Health announced it would phase out its chimpanzee testing program. Then in 2015 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife declared all chimps in the U.S. endangered.
While many chimps continue to live in labs, a handful of sanctuaries like Project Chimps are looking for donor support to expand and find homes for primates.
We traveled to the sanctuary for a behind-the-scenes look at the chimpanzees' lives outside the lab. The special moment we captured when a group ventured outside for the first time, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
