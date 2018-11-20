Woman says $9,000 missing after drive-thru deposit at DeKalb County bank

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman said her mega bank made a mega mistake and now nearly $9,000 of her money is missing.
Channel 2’s Jim Strickland talked to Roslyn Baitney, who said her money went through the tube at Wells Fargo and then disappeared. She blames the bank for what happened next.
Baitney said 10 days ago she put $8,754 into the drive-thru tube to deposit with a teller at the bank on Flat Shoals Parkway.
Baitney said the teller told her that the deposit was too large and that she would need to go inside. Baitney said the teller never told her that she was going to send the tube back.
Strickland got his hands on the incident report which said the teller alerted Baitney she was sending her money back through the tube. There was no money when she got inside.
We're learning what happened and how the bank is responding, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}