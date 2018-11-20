Woman died from wasp sting after ambulance failed to show up, family says

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. - She was full of life, always there to help anyone but, in the end, Donna Martin's family says the people she needed most didn't help her.
“It’s gut-wrenching. You think about the what igs,” Martin's daughter told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
Martin died after she was stung by a wasp in her yard this summer and neither of her county’s ambulances ever came.
Her family faces Thanksgiving without her while demanding changes to protect everyone else.
We called the ambulance company and asked for answers on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}