ATLANTA - Have you ever heard of the term “gaming addiction”?
Some medical professionals say it’s a real thing.
The World Health Organization is now acknowledging gaming disorder as a stand-alone condition, but the rare addiction remains controversial in mental health communities.
We met one family who said they know firsthand how dangerous game addiction can be. The family said their 10-year-old son became so addicted to a video game that he lost weight and become verbally aggressive.
The family hopes that by sharing their son’s story, other families will seek help for their children.
The family shares the boy's story + we talk with the World Health Organization about what's next - on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.
