Teen suspects remain locked up without bond two years after alleged rape

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Teens accused of rape have waited in jail for two and a half years with no bond and no trial.
Among those teens is soon-to-be 17-year-old Darriah Mitchell. Mitchell and three others were accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a school bus parking lot in 2016 while the victim was "on the ground and in and out of consciousness."
Cameron Richard, who was 17 at the time, was the only teen charged as an adult. Mitchell and the two other teens were 15 and 16 when the alleged incident happened.
Channel 2 Action News obtained warrants that state the victim was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana at the time of the incident. The documents also claim Richard recorded video on his cellphone of two males having intercourse with the juvenile.
Richard and another teen also allegedly raped the girl, according to authorities, and because of the cellphone images that ended up circulating on social media, Richard faces child pornography charges.
Even though the alleged incident happened more than two years ago, the trial for the case remains unscheduled.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}