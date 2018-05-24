0 Area of low pressure likely to become first named storm of 2018

Story Highlights A tropical low is currently sitting over the lower part of the Gulf of Mexico.

ATLANTA - If you’re planning to head to the Gulf Coast beaches, the Georgia coast and Florida for the Memorial Day holiday, you may want to pack an umbrella.

A tropical low is currently sitting over the lower part of the Gulf of Mexico. Severe Weather Team 2 said there are strong winds wrapping around that area of low pressure as it moves into the Gulf.

The Hurricane Prediction Center said there is a 90 percent chance of that area of low pressure will turning to a tropical storm within the next five days, and the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, called Alberto.

Typical June tropical storm and hurricane paths are from the western Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico.



We're watching a pre-season system in that area right now. Hurricane season begins June 1st. pic.twitter.com/OzvMb88vDW — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 24, 2018

“Regardless if the storm becomes tropical or not, we’re going to see the rain from that relentless along the Gulf Coast,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns.

By Saturday morning, clouds and rain will pick up throughout the Gulf of Mexico, with intense rain developing by Saturday afternoon.

The system continues to move along the Gulf Coast of Florida and over toward New Orleans by Sunday night.

Hurricane season begins June 1. This low pressure may become our first named storm of 2018. If so, it will be Alberto.



There have been 14 named storms since 1950. The last May Tropical Storm Bonnie in 2016.



The last hurricane to form in May was Alma-1970 pic.twitter.com/gWLAKYIb1s — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 24, 2018

“The impacts will be flooding rain, rip currents along there and you can’t rule out some isolated tornadoes if this becomes a tropical storm,” Burns said.

Hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs till November.

Severe Weather Team 2’s Brad Nitz said there have been 14 named storms in the month of May since 1950. The last tropical storm to form in May was Tropical Storm Bonnie in 2016.

The last hurricane to form in the month of May was Hurricane Alma in 1970, Nitz said.

Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls said that NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season for 2018.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a near or above-average 2018 Hurricane Season. Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, but we're ahead of schedule! We could have our first named storm within the next five days. Brad explains at Noon! pic.twitter.com/pIQLPS2owW — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 24, 2018

The average amount of named storms in any given year is about 12. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said there could be 10-16 named storms for 2018.

The average number storms that strengthen to a hurricane is about six. The prediction center said there could be five to nine hurricanes for 2018.

Of the hurricanes that develop, on average, three become major hurricanes. The prediction center said one to four of this year’s hurricanes could become major.

Here is the list of names we'll be seeing this hurricane season. We are eagerly awaiting an updated @NHC_Atlantic 2018 Outlook slated to be released at 11am. We'll have a full breakdown of what it means on Ch. 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/OQkAv9OYMs — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 24, 2018

