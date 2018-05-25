  • Cobb County police officer shot in arm while serving warrant; suspect arrested

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police confirm an officer was shot and injured at a home in Austell early Friday morning. 

    Police Chief Mike Register told Channel 2’s Chris Jose exclusively that the officer was helping the Georgia Department of Community Services serve a warrant on the 700 block of Six Flags Road when the suspect reached for a state agent’s gun.

    Register told Jose that the people at the residence claimed D'Vonte Whitaker, 23, wasn’t there.

    Register told Jose that a state agent found Whitaker hiding in a bathroom.

    When the state agent tried to arrest Whitaker, police say there was a struggle and Whitaker reached for the state agent’s gun. The gun discharged and struck a Cobb police officer in the arm.

    Police arrested Whitaker.

    The officer was treated at WellStar Kennestone Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Whitaker has been charged with felony obstruction. 

