Atlanta Humane Society removes 80 dogs from home

ATLANTA - Charges are pending against the couple that hoarded nearly 80 dogs at a north Georgia home.
The dogs were rescued from that home and then brought to the Atlanta Humane Society in Atlanta on Friday.
In all, officials rescued, 78 dogs from the home in Murray County.
Officials told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the Boston terrier, Maltese and Yorkies were living in deplorable conditions.
Some were found roaming the property. Others were kept inside.
The Murray County Chief Deputy told Washington that it was one of the worst hoarding cases he’s ever seen. He also said the couple could face animal cruelty charges.
We’ll have information about how families can adopt the dogs, on Channel 2 Action News at starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
“It’s cruelty to animals as far as neglect. That’s what we’re dealing with. We’re currently are in communication with the district attorney’s office before any charging,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport.
“I would say the majority of them have some sort of ailment, be it worms and upper respiratory conditions,” said Atlanta Humane Society’s Amanda Harris.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}