  • Nearly 30 cars broken into at Atlanta apartment complex in one night

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Residents at Aspire Lenox Park Apartments are wondering what it will take to stop the recent spike in car break-ins at their complex.

    Nearly 30 cars were broken into overnight Saturday, and in many cases, the doors were locked and nothing of value was visible. Victims still ended up with shattered windows. 

    “It's not like they're breaking into unlocked cars. They're all locked cars, and it's just, there's no rhyme or reason,” one resident said.

    The improvements residents have been promised and their concern because they haven't seen them yet -- on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 30 cars broken into at Atlanta apartment complex in one night

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents remember son killed in car accident on the way to take his final exam

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flash Flood Watch issued for much of Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lithonia city council fired police chief the same day he tried to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wrongful death suit filed against Tex McIver, key witness in shooting