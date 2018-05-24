Singer Jacquees arrested after driving 116 mph on I-85, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested singer Jacquees for speeding in Atlanta overnight.
Atlanta police said he was arrested at 3 a.m. Thursday.
“Our officer conducted a traffic stop after using laser speed detection to determine the car Rodriquez Broadnax was driving was going 116 mph on NB I-85. Around 3 grams of marijuana was recovered during the traffic stop,” police said.
APD arrested singer-songwriter Jacquees around 3 a.m. on May 24, 2018. Our officer conducted a traffic stop after using laser speed detection to determine car Rodriquez Broadnax was driving was going 116mph on NB I-85. Around 3 grams of marijuana was recovered during traffic stop pic.twitter.com/3lyFwfdiS0— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) May 24, 2018
Jacquees, 24, is from Decatur. He is best known for his hit 2017 "B.E.D."
