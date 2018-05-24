  • Singer Jacquees arrested after driving 116 mph on I-85, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested singer Jacquees for speeding in Atlanta overnight.

    Atlanta police said he was arrested at 3 a.m. Thursday. 

    “Our officer conducted a traffic stop after using laser speed detection to determine the car Rodriquez Broadnax was driving was going 116 mph on NB I-85. Around 3 grams of marijuana was recovered during the traffic stop,” police said.

    Jacquees, 24, is from Decatur. He is best known for his hit 2017 "B.E.D." 

