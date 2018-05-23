Tears stream down Atlanta valedictorian's cheeks during moving speech

ATLANTA - An Atlanta valedictorian was brought to tears as he gave a moving speech at his graduation.
Therell High School valedictorian Amadou Diallo told the crowd he's been accepted to Penn State, Morehouse College and Georgia Tech, receiving more than $300,000 in scholarships.
"Because I understand my why and I answer to my calling, I stand before you as the class of 2018 valedictorian," he said.
Diallo said he and his salutatorian are the first two black males in over 20 years to hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spot.
"Fellow classmates, as we close out this chapter in our lives, I leave you with some words of advice. Having a vision for your life and knowing where you are going is powerful, but it is even more powerful when you know why you are going there," he said.
Congrats to Amadou and all the 2018 graduates!
