ATLANTA - A judge is set to sentence the Buckhead attorney who murdered his wife.
In April, a jury convicted Tex McIver of murdering his wife, Diane, in 2016.
Fulton County Prosecutor Clint Rucker told Channel 2 Action News the District Attorney's Office will ask for life without parole.
"We will ask the judge to impose a sentence that is commensurate with what Mr. McIver did in this case and that is the intentional killing of his wife,” Rucker said.
McIver is 73 years old.
If a judge gives him the possibility of parole, he wouldn't be eligible for at least 30 years.
Nearly 80 witnesses testified over the 19 days of the murder trial, with McIver choosing not to take the stand in his own defense. Prosecutors argued that McIver killed his wife, Diane, in September 2016 for financial reasons. The victim was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc. when she died.
