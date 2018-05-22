Convicted murderer Tex McIver to be sentenced Wednesday

ATLANTA - The local attorney who killed his wife will learn his fate Wednesday after a jury convicted him last month of four charges including felony murder.
[READ: Tex McIver found guilty of murdering his wife]
On the eve of Tex McIver's sentencing, Channel 2's investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with both legal teams in the case and learned what the prosecution will request.
Nearly 80 witnesses testified over the 19 days of the murder trial, with McIver choosing not to take the stand in his own defense. Prosecutors argued that McIver killed his wife, Diane, in September 2016 for financial reasons.
[READ: 5 things to know about Diane McIver]
The Atlanta attorney was ultimately found guilty of murdering Diane McIver nearly two years later.
The new insight into the high-profile case -- on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}