Jury deliberations drag on in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - The jury in the Tex McIver murder case began its deliberations last Tuesday but failed to reach a verdict by the end of the week. The jurors are back at it this morning.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of murdering his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

The jury is considering five criminal counts, including felony murder, malice murder, influencing a witness and more. They heard from 78 witnesses who testified over 20 days.

And while the deliberations have lasted longer than some expected, there has been no public signal the jurors are actually stuck.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said as much when he dismissed the jury Friday afternoon.

“I haven’t been passed a note or asked a question about ‘what do we do if we’re deadlocked,’” McBurney said.

In fact, McBurney said, the jury indicated they were “making progress.”

That has all led to intense scrutiny of the hints the jurors have dropped.

The jury on Friday told the judge they wanted to work later than their self-imposed 4 p.m. cutoff time. Then, five minutes later, they chose to go home after all.

On Wednesday, they asked the judge whether they could convict McIver of influencing witnesses if they acquitted him on the murder and other more serious charges.

They asked to again sit in the Ford Expedition where the shooting took place, but this time with the .38 Revolver Tex McIver used to shoot his wife.

They re-watched the interview Atlanta Police conducted with McIver.

