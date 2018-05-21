0 Patient says she woke up from surgery in hotel room with sandwich in hand

ATLANTA - An Gwinnett-based dermatologist who markets herself as the area's "most experienced cosmetic surgeon" has settled five malpractice lawsuits in the past six months. In one of those cases, a former patient suffered permanent brain damage after a procedure.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland learned since March of 2016, the Georgia Composite Medical Board has been receiving evidence about Dr. Windell Boutte, including 21 separate YouTube videos and reams of deposition testimony.

Georgia school lockdown drills triple after Florida school shooting In many of the videos she previously used for marketing on YouTube, Boutte performs surgery while singing and cavorting for the camera. Dr. Windell Boutte is a dermatologist facing seven malpractice lawsuits WSB-TV "I think there is a small U-Haul’s worth of information that has been provided to the Composite Medical Board,” said malpractice attorney Susan Witt. She told Strickland she’s frustrated because she has seen no action. Witt represents sisters Kristine Dolly and Mitzi McFarland. They went to Boutte for Smart Lipo, an upscale technique using a laser to remove fat. "After the surgery my left side looked like something out of a Frankenstein horror movie," McFarland said. McFarland said her surgery ran long and when she woke up, it was in a hotel she didn't sign off for. "I was put to sleep, and then I woke up some 18 hours later in the hotel bedroom with a McDonald's sandwich in my hand, one bite out of it," she said.

