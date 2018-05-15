Synthetic weed smokers, beware: CDC says new ingredient could kill you

ATLANTA - Channel 2's Tom Regan first reported on the effects of synthetic marijuana in 2010.
When the substance arrived on scene, many users thought of it as a great alternative to marijuana.
Synthetic marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids are manmade.
Chemicals are sprayed on dried plants and smoked. The substance has been linked to an epidemic of deaths and psychotic breakdowns.
Dr. Tegan Boehmer works at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and she told Regan using the drug is especially dangerous now.
“There is product on the market that contains rat poison and it's impossible for somebody to know whether or not the product that they're using contains that ingredient," Boehmer warned.
The active ingredient in rat poison in an anticoagulant. When ingested, rats die of internal bleeding.
Now, that same chemical is being sprayed on synthetic marijuana.
The drug has been linked to more than 200 cases of excessive, uncontrolled bleeding.
Nine states have reported incidents, including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
