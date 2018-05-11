Schools warn of 'dangerous' synthetic THC in vape juice

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - As the popularity of “vaping” increases for young people, local schools are warning parents about potential dangers that may not be aware of.
Vaping is using an electronic cigarette that simulates the feeling of tobacco smoking. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a "vapor", that the user inhales.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned that two Forsyth County high school students had to be taken to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana vape juice, called Chronic, in school.
We're talking to school police about the growing problem with students using the dangerous drug, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
