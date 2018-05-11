  • Schools warn of 'dangerous' synthetic THC in vape juice

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - As the popularity of “vaping” increases for young people, local schools are warning parents about potential dangers that may not be aware of.

    Vaping is using an electronic cigarette that simulates the feeling of tobacco smoking. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a "vapor", that the user inhales.

    Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned that two Forsyth County high school students had to be taken to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana vape juice, called Chronic, in school.  

    We're talking to school police about the growing problem with students using the dangerous drug, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Schools warn of 'dangerous' synthetic THC in vape juice

  • Headline Goes Here

    This county now has school buses with stop-arm cameras

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in plane crash remembered as 'excellent pilot'

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, 2 hurt in plane crash in Forsyth County

  • Headline Goes Here

    HOA pushing back against signs telling drivers to slow down, neighbors say