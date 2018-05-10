Video shows mall shoppers taking down suspected child kidnapping suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained dramatic video of shoppers taking down a suspected child kidnapping suspect at a Cobb County mall.
On Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl went inside the women's restroom at the food court inside Town Center Mall and a man inside grabbed her and held a knife to her neck, Cobb County police said.
Police said the girl screamed, broke free and ran to her father, who was outside the bathroom, police said.
The suspect, Danzell Mitchell, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and first-degree cruelty to children.
He has a criminal history, according to police.
