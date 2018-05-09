11-year-old girl attacked in mall restroom, father tackles suspect in food court

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl said a man with a knife attacked her in a mall restroom.
Cobb County Police said the girl went inside the restroom at the food court of Town Center at Cobb around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They said a man grabbed her and put a knife to her throat. Police said the girl screamed and got away.
Danzell Mitchell, 26, was arrested at the scene. He faces charges of aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and first-degree cruelty to children.
He has a criminal history, according to police.
