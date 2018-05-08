DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A fun weekend competition turned violent as competitors at a cornhole tournament benefiting charity started duking it out.
The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual cornhole event Sunday at the Foxhall Resort to raise money for scholarships for deserving students.
Participators and supporters were seen playing the lawn game and enjoying the warm weather before a group of people disagreed about the score. Moments later, fists started flying and explicit words were exchanged, and it was all caught on camera.
The shocking video and our interview with the man who recorded it -- on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.
