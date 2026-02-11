Former Georgia teacher, coach sentenced to years in prison for sexual contact with student

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A former middle Georgia teacher and coach will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to improper sexual contact with a student, authorities announced Tuesday.

Johnson County deputies said Charles Beale, of Dublin, entered a guilty plea on Feb. 10 in Johnson County Superior Court to improper sexual contact by an employee, a felony offense involving a minor.

The charge stems from Beale’s arrest on Nov. 16, 2024, following an investigation by the JCSO Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators originally charged Beale with eight counts of improper sexual contact while he was employed as a school teacher.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the superior court judge accepted Beale’s guilty plea and imposed a lengthy sentence: 50 years in prison, with 20 years to be served behind bars, 30 years of probation, and a mandatory registration as a sex offender under Georgia law.

Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland praised his Criminal Investigation Division and the Dublin Circuit District Attorney’s Office for their work on the case.

“Uncovering and building this case was critical in achieving justice for the victim,” Rowland said. Meticulous evidence gathering, ensuring every detail was documented and a relentless pursuit of justice, leaving no stone unturned to hold the offender accountable.

