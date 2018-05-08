  • Medical marijuana for PTSD and pain signed into Georgia law

    By: Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Medical marijuana can be used by Georgians suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and intractable pain, according to a bill signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on Monday.

    The legislation, House Bill 65, adds PTSD and intractable pain to the list of conditions eligible for treatment by cannabis oil.

    Georgia’s medical marijuana law, first passed in 2015, now covers more than a dozen conditions, including late-stage cancer and seizure disorders. The law allows patients approved by a physician to possess small amounts of cannabis oil.

