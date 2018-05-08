Dogs killed in fire at Paulding County kennel

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two dogs died overnight in a kennel fire.
Paulding County Fire spokesman Steve Mapes said the fire occurred at 12844 Buchanan Highway near Goldin Road.
Mapes said there is nothing suspicious in their investigation.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is on the way to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
