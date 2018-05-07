Former officer sentenced for beating man over tomato inside Walmart

ATLANTA - A former police officer learned his sentence Monday for a 2014 attack inside a Southwest Atlanta Walmart.
Video showed Trevor King, 49, beating Tyrone Carnegay inside the retailer as Carnegay was walking out of the store in October 2014.
Carnegay said the off-duty officer, who was working security for Walmart at the time, severely beat him after he was falsely accused of stealing a tomato. Carnegay said he paid for the item.
He said the officer never asked for a receipt or told him why he was questioning him.
Doctors said the repeated blows cracked two bones in Carnegay’s right leg and ruptured an artery.
King was found guilty on two federal charges in December 2017 and has now been sentenced to federal prison.
"He got what he deserved because he did me wrong," said Carnegay.
