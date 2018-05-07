Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is one the scene of a deadly trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County Monday afternoon.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says a woman was killed in the shooting, which happened on Highway 411 at the East Bypass shortly after 3 p.m. Georgia State Patrol said the shooting involved one of its troopers.
Miles says it all began with a car chase in Cave Springs.
The Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety are all on the scene.
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in 11 days.
