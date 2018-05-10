Crash on I-75 NB blocks all lanes in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A crash in Henry County has all lanes blocked on I-75 NB just before Bill Gardner Parkway, which is exit 212.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is on the way to the scene and will have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Mark Arum first reported the crash around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Arum advised drivers out of Locust Grove to use Highway 42 NB as an alternate route. Traffic will be diverted at exit 205.
RED ALERT Henry Co (Locust Grove): Serious crash...I-75/nb just before Bill Gardner Pkwy. (exit 212) blocking ALL lanes. Out of Locust Grove, use Hwy. 42/nb as an alternate route, traffic will be diverted at exit 205. #ATLtraffic— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) May 10, 2018
