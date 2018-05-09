ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are in the middle of a search and rescue mission involving a 15-year-old boy who may have been bitten by something.
Channel 2’s Cox Media Group sister station WFTV in Orlando is at the scene while search and rescue dive teams are at the pond.
We received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Dr and Marietta St in Orlando. We, along with partner agencies including @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff are on scene and actively searching a water body. Updates will be provided as info becomes available.— MyFWC (@MyFWC) May 9, 2018
WFTV reported the incident was initially reported as a possible drowning. A man who lives in the neighborhood told WFTV that he called 911 when he heard screams from the opposite side of the lake.
The man said he saw someone flailing his arms and screaming that he had been bitten by something.
The man told police he heard someone yelling, "It bit me. It bit me."
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a 6-foot alligator was spotted in the pond.
Officials said a 6-foot gator in the pond is "not out of the ordinary."
Still waiting for updates on an active water rescue in Orange County. Just spotted FWC’s nuisance gator truck headed to the pond. pic.twitter.com/znQWShVfcw— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) May 9, 2018
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers are at the scene.
