    ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are in the middle of a search and rescue mission involving a 15-year-old boy who may have been bitten by something.

    Channel 2’s Cox Media Group sister station WFTV in Orlando is at the scene while search and rescue dive teams are at the pond.

    WFTV reported the incident was initially reported as a possible drowning. A man who lives in the neighborhood told WFTV that he called 911 when he heard screams from the opposite side of the lake.

    The man said he saw someone flailing his arms and screaming that he had been bitten by something.

    The man told police he heard someone yelling, "It bit me. It bit me."

    At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a 6-foot alligator was spotted in the pond.

    Officials said a 6-foot gator in the pond is "not out of the ordinary."

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers are at the scene.

