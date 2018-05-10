0 Officer fired over video showing him choking former NFL player during arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department has fired an officer after video of him choking a former NFL player went viral.

The video was posted on social media and showed Desmond Marrow being arrested and slammed to the ground in a shopping center parking lot.

Marrow is a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back.

On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News learned that officer David Rose no longer works for the police department.

The District Attorney said there will be no felony charges against Marrow in the case.

DETAILS OF INCIDENT

According to the police report, this all started with a road-rage incident involving Marrow and two other men.

Marrow's attorney said the two men called his client a racial slur and threw a cup of hot coffee at his truck.

"I kept driving to the light, and there comes a cup of coffee. Boom, it hit my windshield. It hit me," Marrow said.

The police report said Marrow admitted to police that he chased the two men into the parking lot.

A witness, Robbie Stinson, said he tried to defuse the situation by talking to Marrow.

Minutes later, police arrived.

Officers said witnesses told them that Marrow was the aggressor and threatened to shoot the men he was arguing with.

Stinson said the video shows police struggling to arrest Marrow.

"He wasn't being calm. In his statement, he said he was calm. That's complete bull. He was not calm. They had to tussle with him to get him in the cuffs," Stinson said. "So you have a minute and a half of video to read into a 30-minute incident. You can't do that."

