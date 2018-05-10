  • Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities from several law enforcement agencies have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

    NewsChopper2 was over the scene Thursday on Interstate 20 near Candler Road where officers arrested 17-year-old Meshon Williams.

    Z'Mari Mitchell was shot on Sweetgum Lane on Saturday after a fight on social media, police said.

    Williams fired 31 shots toward the home, police said. One of those bullets hit Z'Mari, who was in the living room at the time.

    Williams was charged with murder.

