  • 6-year-old boy shot during fight over social media dies; Suspect on the run

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 6-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in DeKalb County has died.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr confirmed that Z’Mari Mitchell died on Wednesday and charges in the case have been upgraded.

    Channel 2 Action News first reported the shooting on Sweetgum Lane in Decatur around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Police said 17-year-old Meshon Williams was one of several people involved in a fight at the home. Investigators said the fight started over a social media post.

    During the fight, police said, Williams fired 31 shots toward the house.

    One of those bullets hit Z'Mari, who was in the living room at the time.

    Williams, who is now charged with murder, remains on the run. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

