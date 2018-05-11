Before you make eggs Friday morning, it's important to know a salmonella outbreak is continuing to make people sick.
We're working to learn any new developments for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The Atlanta-based CDC said 12 more people have become ill since the last update on April 16.
The eggs are sold under several different brands, including Publix and Walmart's Great Value.
[HERE is the full list]
So far, 35 people are reported getting sick in nine states. No one from Georgia has been reported sick so far.
The CDC advises you should:
- Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
- Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where recalled eggs were stored.
- Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}