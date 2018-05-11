  • Salmonella outbreak traced to eggs sold under several different brands

    Before you make eggs Friday morning, it's important to know a salmonella outbreak is continuing to make people sick.

    The Atlanta-based CDC said 12 more people have become ill since the last update on April 16. 

    The eggs are sold under several different brands, including Publix and Walmart's Great Value.

    So far, 35 people are reported getting sick in nine states. No one from Georgia has been reported sick so far. 

    The CDC advises you should: 

    • Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
    • Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where recalled eggs were stored.
    • Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.

