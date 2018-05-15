Georgia school lockdown drills triple after Florida school shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sophomore Niles Francis was in history class at South Cobb High School in early February, when a voice came over the school loudspeaker. It was a lockdown drill, the first at South Cobb this school year.
The drill happened shortly after a gunman opened fire in a Marshall County, Kentucky high school, killing two and wounding several others.
After Niles worked with his classmates to move heavy objects against his classroom door, he sat in the corner of the classroom and wondered why schools don't conduct these drills more often.
But instead of forgetting about it once the drill was over, Niles wrote his state senator, Horacena Tate. He hoped state lawmakers could bring consistency to safety drills across the state.
"When it comes to guns, they don't agree at all. But school safety and the safety of our children should be important, so at least there is something that they can agree on," Niles said.
