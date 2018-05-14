0 Suicide, accident or murder? A mother searches for justice

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - By all accounts, Andreij Udovicic of Lilburn had a troubled life: fights with his girlfriend, drug dealing and what his mother called half-hearted suicide attempts.

And then, on the night of May 15, 2016, a 911 dispatcher picked up a call.

“911, what is the location of your emergency?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, ma’am. I’ve got a friend who has been shot. I don’t know if he got shot or shot himself,” Malachi Smith told the dispatcher.

Two years later, that question still lingers.

When Lilburn Police arrived at the apartment complex, the 23-year-old was still alive, but barely breathing. He’d been shot in the chest, some of the blood had dried, but there was no gun inside the apartment. They found it in the nearby woods. It was an SK rifle, measuring 27 inches from the trigger to the tip.

Lilburn police would later charge Malachi Smith and Andjreij’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, Diamonique Murry, with tampering with evidence. Investigators say they moved marijuana and the rifle out of the apartment and into the nearby woods.

Records show Lilburn police investigated the case as a possible homicide until the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner finished her report.

The Medical Examiner ruled the case a suicide. In addition to the gunshot wound, the report cited “recent, superficially incised injuries on the anterior left wrist”, what his mother called a recent half-hearted suicide attempt.

Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter told Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas the gunshot wound was also a cry for attention.

“I think he shot himself to try and get his girlfriend back and then he bled out,” Porter said.

