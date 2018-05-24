  • Underage sex sting nets highly regarded math teacher, police say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Students and parents are stunned after learning about the arrest of a local high school teacher caught in an underage sex sting operation.

    Police said Steve Martin, an acclaimed veteran math teacher at Carrollton High School, was discovered visiting a website known for connecting adults with underage individuals.

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News a Tallapoosa investigator working in the child exploitation and computer crimes unit posed as an underage female and exchanged messages with Martin.

    On Tuesday evening, Martin went to a picnic area in a small residential division, expecting to meet up with a teenage girl. Instead, he was ordered to the ground, searched and arrested. 

