Underage sex sting nets highly regarded math teacher, police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Students and parents are stunned after learning about the arrest of a local high school teacher caught in an underage sex sting operation.
Police said Steve Martin, an acclaimed veteran math teacher at Carrollton High School, was discovered visiting a website known for connecting adults with underage individuals.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News a Tallapoosa investigator working in the child exploitation and computer crimes unit posed as an underage female and exchanged messages with Martin.
On Tuesday evening, Martin went to a picnic area in a small residential division, expecting to meet up with a teenage girl. Instead, he was ordered to the ground, searched and arrested.
