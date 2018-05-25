  • 2 people shot at Indiana middle school; shooter in custody, police say

    Updated:

    NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Two people were shot at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

    Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

    The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody.

    The Riverview Hospital said that one patient, a teacher, was listed as stable and another, a student, was being treated for an ankle fracture.

    Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the families have been notified.

    Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

    A local news TV helicopter video shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

    The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

    ABC News' Briana Montalvo contributed to this report.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 people shot at Indiana middle school; shooter in custody, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in the Gulf of Mexico

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flash Flood Watch issued for much of Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas prices on the rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium's one-of-a-kind roof enters final stage of completion