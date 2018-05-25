0 2 people shot at Indiana middle school; shooter in custody, police say

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Two people were shot at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody.

The Riverview Hospital said that one patient, a teacher, was listed as stable and another, a student, was being treated for an ankle fracture.

Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the families have been notified.

A local news TV helicopter video shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

ABC News' Briana Montalvo contributed to this report.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter



Those families have been notified



Suspect in custody



All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

Carmel Command vehicle as well as several CFD swat medics and CPD headed to assist Noblesville on the active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. (Shooter has been detained per NPD) — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) May 25, 2018

