Teacher sent dozens of ‘love letters’ to 11-year-old former student, charged with stalking

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher is charged with stalking his former student after he wrote her “love letters” and joined her family’s church.

Dylan Dukes, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with stalking.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WJCL-TV, Dukes gave an 11-year-old former student over 60 “love letters” in a personalized box, one for each day of the week during summer break.

The warrants go on to say that Dukes gave the girl gift cards, ornaments, pictures and “an unwanted hug which made the victim feel uncomfortable.”

Authorities say he also joined the girl’s church after realizing she would no longer be his student.

Detectives searched his classroom and found several photos of himself and the victim in his desk, but they were not sexual.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County, South Carolina Detention Center.

The Anderson County School District confirmed to WJCL-TV that Dukes has been placed on administrative leave.

