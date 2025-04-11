Undocumented immigrant wanted on rape charge caught trying to flee at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A man accused of rape in Alabama was caught trying to escape at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said.

Artemio Garcia Perez, 20, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

CBP says Perez, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, was trying to leave the country.

His brother, Jose Luis Maldonado Perez, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

TRENDING STORIES:

An immigration detainer has been placed on both brothers.

Artemio Perez will be extradited to Lee County, Ala.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group