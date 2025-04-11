Undocumented immigrant wanted on rape charge caught trying to flee at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A man accused of rape in Alabama was caught trying to escape at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said.
Artemio Garcia Perez, 20, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP says Perez, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, was trying to leave the country.
His brother, Jose Luis Maldonado Perez, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.
An immigration detainer has been placed on both brothers.
Artemio Perez will be extradited to Lee County, Ala.
