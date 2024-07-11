‘My heart just dropped’: Shark spotted feet away from swimmers off Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Video shows a shark get dangerously close to swimmers off the Georgia coast earlier this week.
Video shared with WJCL by Hayley Thompson shows a shark fin pop up near several swimmers close to the shore near the Tybee Pier and Pavilion on July 9.
People on the pier are fishing as a fin pops up near a cluster of swimmers.
“Move!” one person yells.
“My heart just dropped,” another person says.
It’s unclear what kind of shark it was.
No purple flag warnings were issued for sharks this week, although on one day, there was a warning about jellyfish.
Since 1837, Georgia has experienced 17 unprovoked shark attacks. A Tybee Island instructor was bitten while giving a lesson in 2021.
Last month, three swimmers were attacked by a shark off of the panhandle in Florida. A 15-year-old girl lost her hand and leg and a woman lost her arm. Another teen suffered a bite to the foot.
