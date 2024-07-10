Death of 8-year-old GA boy who drowned in “borrow pit” ruled a homicide; 11, 10-year-old arrested

JESUP, Ga. — The death of an 8-year-old Georgia boy who drowned in a “borrow pit” has now been ruled a homicide, lawyers said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Noah Bush, of Jessup, vanished from his home on May 16. The next day, his body was found in water in a construction “borrow pit,” which is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.

Authorities originally ruled Noah’s death an accidental drowning and said he took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign.

RELATED STORIES:

His family immediately said they were suspicious that Noah’s death was accidental because the child was afraid of deep water. The family hired lawyers and a private investigator to look further into Noah’s death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also started to look into the case and interview the children Noah was with that night.

On Wednesday, the family’s attorneys addressed the news media and said that the autopsy revealed Bush’s cause of death was drowning and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The Sheriff’s Department in Wayne County has issued accusations for violations of Georgia law, particularly concealing the death of another, battery and involuntary manslaughter,” the family’s lawyers said.

Wayne County Sheriff Robert E. “Chuck” Moseley confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old boy have been arrested. Mosely said the 11-year-old pushed Bush.

He’s been charged wtih simple battery, involuntary manslaughter, criminal trespass and concealing the death of another. The 10-year-old was charged with concealing a death and criminal trespass.

Lawyers indicated that at least children had been arrested in the case, but didn’t identify them or say what they believed happened to Noah. They did say the children were around the same age as Noah and that he did know them.

“He walked away with people he thought were friends and trustworthy,” the lawyers said.

Lawyers said no adults have been arrested in the case yet, but they would like to see anyone else involved prosecuted.

“The adults who helped to conceal and obstruct the investigation, and who instead of telling the truth became co-participants in this tragedy need to be held accountable,” lawyers said. “The adults involved lied. We won’t stop until you’re held accountable for your actions.”

According to a family obituary, Noah was a second-grade student at James E Bacon Elementary School.

“He was such a smart, loving, kind, shy, but yet so outgoing child, who smile, and charm could light up the room. Noah loved basketball and football and couldn’t wait to make it to the pros to dunk on LeBron,” his family wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear if any other charges are possible in the case.

Family remembers 12 year old who drowned in hotel pool in DeKalb County

©2024 Cox Media Group