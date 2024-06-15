Bus Ride for Justice for Noah Bush heading to Atlanta for Jesup Walk for Justice

ATLANTA — The family of 8-year-old Noah Bush and their supporters are sending a bus to the metro Atlanta area to pick up supporters for a Walk for Justice in Jesup.

The 8-year-old died about a month ago and was found in a pit on May 16.

While the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death, they said they have not found evidence of foul play.

However, Bush’s family said they don’t believe he drowned in the pit because he was afraid of deep water.

Bush was found in a no-trespass area near his home, with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office saying the boy took off his shoes and wandered into the water, where he drowned. His family has hired a private investigator to look into the circumstances surrounding his death, and the sheriff’s office has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assist in their investigation.

The GBI shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that read,

“The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI to assist in a limited investigative capacity. By state law, the Sheriff’s Office would have to make a request for the GBI to investigate before we could proceed further.”

On Saturday, a Bus Ride For Justice for Noah Bush is coming to the metro area to pick up residents, who are being asked to get on the bus and travel to Jesup to attend a Walk For Justice in support of Bush’s family.

The bus will arrive at Victory Outreach Church located at 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy SW at 4 a.m. and will leave for Jesup at 4:30 a.m.

The bus will return to Atlanta at 4:30 p.m. In order to get on the bus, participants have to register.

To register for the free bus ride, head online here.

