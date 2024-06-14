Family of GA boy who drowned demanding justice, answers about his death

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead in a pit in southwest Georgia has hired lawyers to launch their own private investigation.

They say the investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is taking too long.

The sheriff’s office says Noah Bush took off his shoes and wandered into a no-trespassing area near his house, then stepped into deeper water where he drowned.

They say there was no evidence of foul play.

The lawyers representing the family say they are hiring a private investigator to look for new evidence into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also conducting interviews with the other children Noah was supposed to be with the night he disappeared.

Bush’s family says it’s been nearly a month and they want some prosecution or criminal charges.

His family says they have trouble believing he drowned because he was afraid of deep water.

