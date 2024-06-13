All lanes of I-20 shut down in both directions after hazmat spill

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are shutdown on Interstate 20 due to a tanker leak.

Douglasville Police posted an updated just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, stating that a tanker leak caused the interstate to shut down.

This was the result of a traffic accident.

The closure is eastbound at Highway 5 and westbound at Chapel Hill Road.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Long delays are expected.

Police did not provide alternate routes.

