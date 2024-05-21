GoFundMe campaign raises money for funeral of ‘kind and loving’ GA 8-year-old who drowned

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A family needs help after their 8-year-old child drowned last week in south Georgia.

Noah Bush, of Jessup, was last seen in Wayne County around 5 p.m. Wednesday. His body was recovered Thursday morning.

According to Wayne County deputies, Bush’s body was found in a construction “borrow pit” after he drowned.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told WJCL that Bush took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign before stepping into water in the hole.

The GoFundMe was set up by Bush’s second-grade teacher, Grace Yoder, who wrote the following about him:

“Noah was an intelligent, kind, and loving child. His light was radiant, and his smile was infectious. He loved playing football, basketball, gaming, and giving out infinite hugs. He will be missed so much, and this loss will leave a hole in so many hearts.”

A borrow pit is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised almost $7,000.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

