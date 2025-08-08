Suspect in previous Ft. Stewart shooting on-post arraigned on same day as lockdown

The suspect in the 2022 Fort Stewart shooting that left one soldier dead was in federal court on the same day as the shooting that left five injured.

Spc. Shay A. Wilson is accused of shooting Sgt. Nathan Hillman to death in December 2022. He was in federal court Wednesday hours after the shooting on the Army post that injured five soldiers.

Sgt. Quornelius Radford is accused of shooting five soldiers before he was tackled and taken into custody in the most recent violence.

Three of the victims needed surgery, and all five are expected to make full recoveries, according to officials.

Six soldiers received the Meritorious Service Medal on Thursday for their lifesaving actions: First Sgt. Joshua Arnold, Master Sgt. Justin Thomas, Staff Sgt. Melissa Taylor, Staff Sgt. Robert Pacheco, Sgt. Aaron Turner and Sgt. Eve Rodarte.

Wilson will next appear in court sometime in 2026, records show.

