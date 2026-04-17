Singer D4vd arrested on suspicion of killing 14-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of killing of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in his Tesla last year.

Officials told KABC that the singer, whose real name is David Burke, is being held without bail.

The decomposing body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, was found in September 2025 in the trunk of his Tesla, which had been impounded.

The car had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned in a Hollywood street. Police were called to the lot for a foul smell, which turned out to be the decaying body in the Tesla.

Sources told ABC News that one of the major hurdles for the medical examiner was determining the teenager’s cause of death.

The teen had been missing from Lake Elsinore, California, since 2024.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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