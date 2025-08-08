Georgia Power customers say their bills surged to nearly $800 over the last month

ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers in metro Atlanta are reporting unexpectedly high electricity bills, with some seeing increases of over $300 despite maintaining consistent thermostat settings.

Brenda Lankfert and Michael Reff, both Georgia Power customers, received bills nearing $800.

“We’ve had hot days, but that’s a huge leap,” said Reff, who saw a 117% increase in his bill from the previous month.

Lankfert was shocked by her nearly $780 bill, with $490 attributed to one air conditioning unit and over $290 to another.

“I said, ‘How can I pay this?’” Lankfert said. “I don’t run my units cold. I keep my house about 78 degrees year-round.”

Channel 2’s Cory James brought the complaints to Georgia Power. The agency sent him a statement, saying:

“This July was one of Georgia’s hottest in nearly a decade, with temperatures averaging 2–5 degrees above normal. When temperatures rise, so does energy use. Even with seasonal spikes… Our rates have averaged 15% below the national average since 1990.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The utility company suggested customers use resources like the Community Assistance Resource Locator, Income Qualified Portal, and EASE Program to help manage their bills.

Both Lankfert and Reff expressed a desire for Georgia Power to conduct a media campaign to educate customers on energy conservation and billing practices.

During peak hours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., electricity costs are higher than during non-peak hours.

As temperatures continue to rise, Georgia Power customers are urged to explore available resources and consider energy-saving measures to mitigate high bills.,

©2025 Cox Media Group