Georgia Power customers say their bills surged to nearly $800 over the last month

ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers in metro Atlanta are reporting unexpectedly high electricity bills, with some seeing increases of over $300 despite maintaining consistent thermostat settings.
Brenda Lankfert and Michael Reff, both Georgia Power customers, received bills nearing $800.
“We’ve had hot days, but that’s a huge leap,” said Reff, who saw a 117% increase in his bill from the previous month.
Lankfert was shocked by her nearly $780 bill, with $490 attributed to one air conditioning unit and over $290 to another.
“I said, ‘How can I pay this?’” Lankfert said. “I don’t run my units cold. I keep my house about 78 degrees year-round.”
Channel 2’s Cory James brought the complaints to Georgia Power. The agency sent him a statement, saying:
“This July was one of Georgia’s hottest in nearly a decade, with temperatures averaging 2–5 degrees above normal. When temperatures rise, so does energy use. Even with seasonal spikes… Our rates have averaged 15% below the national average since 1990.”
The utility company suggested customers use resources like the Community Assistance Resource Locator, Income Qualified Portal, and EASE Program to help manage their bills.
Both Lankfert and Reff expressed a desire for Georgia Power to conduct a media campaign to educate customers on energy conservation and billing practices.
During peak hours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., electricity costs are higher than during non-peak hours.
As temperatures continue to rise, Georgia Power customers are urged to explore available resources and consider energy-saving measures to mitigate high bills.,
